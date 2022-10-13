The public was able to get individual questions answered Wednesday evening about a proposed half-percent sales tax that would pay for city projects ranging from additional street repairs to a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
The two-hour open house at the Norfolk Public Library included maps, diagrams and informational sheets explaining in detail the proposed $67 million project that would pay for accelerated street repairs, the Norfolk Police Division facility expansion, the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park improvements and a new indoor aquatic center.
Voters will be asked to consider the proposal on Tuesday, Nov. 8, during the general election, with proceeds of an additional half-percent sales tax — if approved — going toward the project.
There was no formal presentation during the open house, one in a series that the city has hosted. Instead, city officials and elected officials, including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, visited one-on-one with people who had questions.
There have been signs around Norfolk calling for voters to oppose the city’s proposed $110 million tax increase. Some have questioned if this is referring to the city’s half-percent sales tax and, if so, why are the amounts different?
Representatives of the group against the sales tax said the $110 million was based on figures supplied by the city earlier at a public meeting. It includes a $70 million bond issue and the interest that would be required by paying it back over 20 years.
Councilman Gary L. Jackson said there is nothing misleading about the city’s request. When bonds are issued on proposals like this, the amount is always listed as the amount of the proceeds.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said if voters approve the proposal, the city then will have formal designs drawn up, with the amount of the proceeds then put out. The $67 million is an approximation, he said.
The breakdown includes $8 million for the police station, $32 million for the indoor aquatic center, $12 million for street improvements and $15 million for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Jackson said all the city is putting forth is what it costs. “That’s the bottom line,” Jackson said.
One of the questions some residents have asked is whether elected officials are publicly advertising for the bond proposal. They allege names have been changed on some advertisements and a mailer to conceal the identity of elected officials whom they suspect are behind it.
Jackson said city staff does post on social media and has shared information about the project. The information is similar to what was distributed during the open house to help voters learn more about the project, he said.
“On a daily basis, I hear, ‘I didn’t know anything about it (the bond proposal),’ ” Jackson said. “I tell them, read it in the paper or go to the city website. It’s not the elected officials putting it out there, but I will share it (on social media) if it is there.”
The mailer that was put out included information on the back that stated who put it out, Jackson said.
“That mailer was not put out by elected officials,” he said.
Both Jackson and Rames said it is worth noting that the city has a history of paying off its projects early as revenues outpace projections. That happened both with the Norfolk Public Library expansion and renovation and Memorial Field improvements, they said.
One of the things that sometimes gets overlooked is how the recreational aspects can help to retain and bring young people, Jackson said.
“It shows growth, and it shows excitement,” Jackson said. “I’ve had people say to me, ‘Well, I’ve never seen a business come to town for anything like this.’ I say that we’ve never done anything like this. If this was built, it would show someone who might want to put a plant here that we are ready for growth. They would say, ‘Well, look at all they are doing.’ It would make people excited to come here. Stay pro quo is not going to do that.”