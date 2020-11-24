Members of the public both in favor of and opposed to a mandate spoke at the Monday’s city council meeting that lasted almost 2½ hours. In the end, the council passed the ordinance requiring masks or other face coverings in public.
The council unanimously approved the ordinance. It will be in effect until midnight on Feb. 16, unless the council cancels it before then.
Mayor Josh Moenning said the decision was made using data available to the city.
For example, the hospital system is nearing 100% capacity, Moenning said.
“We’re living in a very serious moment that, needless to say, puts us in a very bad spot,” he said.
Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services, confirmed that the hospital is running near maximum capacity.
“Over the last several weeks, we’ve had a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations,” she said. “While the percentage of hospitalizations fluctuate at any given point through out the day, we’ve been running about 85%, sometimes 95%, capacity the last several weeks.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations make up between 35% and 50% of those hospitalizations, Driscoll said.
Driscoll said Faith Regional has limited resources. This is more than just beds and space — staff and supplies also are being stretched thin.
“At any given time, we have 40 to 70 staff out due to COVID,” she said.
Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator at the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department, said Madison County is a hotspot within Nebraska.
Douglas County has 110 cases per 100,000 people per day. Madison has 162, Thompson said.
“This is one area where we do not want to be first in the state,” she said. “We are clearly at a critical juncture.”
People who are asymptomatic or whose symptoms have not appeared yet are the source of half of the COVID-19 transmissions, Thompson said. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs or sneezes.
Masks, even cloth masks, help prevent this, Thompson said.
As proof, Thompson pointed to the results of a recent study in Kansas. The study found that counties with mask policies saw a faster decrease in cases and on average fewer new cases than counties that didn’t.
Several members of the public spoke against the ordinance.
“My own autonomy over my body shouldn’t be infringed,” said Cash Luhr, a high school student. “In the end, some people may die, but it is what it is, people.”
Moenning responded that the situation was real, not philosophical.
“I'm not sure what you’d tell a health care worker or hospital administrator who says ‘I need help,’ ” Moenning said. “For many Nebraskans right now, it’s physical, not philosophical.”
Councilman Gary L. Jackson said he would rather be wrong about passing the mandate than be wrong about not passing the mandate.
Diane Dickie also spoke against the mask mandate.
“People need to be able to make their own decisions and not be shamed,” she said. “Yes, people may die. ... I think it would be horribly wrong to impose a $25 fine.”
Seven other people also spoke in opposition to the ordinance. A common theme among there arguments was that the mandate would violate their freedom.
“I don’t believe it infringes on my rights, I believe that’s my responsibility as a citizen,” said Councilman Rob Merrill.
City attorney Danielle Myers-Noelle said the Supreme Court has long held that public health and safety come before before many individual rights, though.
Currently, there are no court cases against mask mandates in Nebraska, Myers-Noelle said. A case in Florida was thrown out by the judge.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the state would not oppose any legal mask mandate in a press conference on Monday.
One opponent of the ordinance accused the council of “fear mongering.”
“By doing this mandate, you are instilling fear in the public again,” said Steve Jessen. “This is fear mongering.”
Those in favor of the ordinance included the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rev. Michael Moreno.
Denise Wilkinson spoke on behalf of the chamber, saying it fully supports the mandate.
Moreno said supporting the mandate is a way to help one’s neighbor.
“Folks here are hard-working and ready to lend a hand,” he said. “Now our local officials have asked us to help again. Folks from our town, folks from Faith Regional Health Services. You trust them.”
Moenning said it wasn’t an easy decision, but saving lives was the reason behind it.
“We’ve not entered into this lightly,” Moenning said. “If we’re serious when we talk about the sanctity of life, then we should focus on how best we protect the health and well-being of our neighbors.”
THE POLICE DIVISION will be responsible for enforcing the new ordinance.
The penalty for violating the ordinance is a $25 fine, but Chief Don Miller said he hopes most people will comply voluntary.
“We’re very well aware that this is a contentious topic,” he said. “Our goal is not to be heavy-handed.”
Instead, the police will focus on educating the public about why the ordinance is important, he said.
Enforcing this ordinance is not a high priority for the police, but if a violation does occur, it will be evaluated, Miler said.
Jackson said he hopes people will follow the ordinance.
“I would hope that people are mature enough to step up and do it,” he said. “You’re not losing any rights, you’re not losing any privileges.”
Miller said money from the citations would go to the schools. Giving out citations is a cost to the city, not income.
The police have a new phone number for reporting COVID-19 related concerns. The new number was created to keep the 911 dispatch lines available for emergencies.
If there is a COVID-19 related concern to report to the police, call 402-844-2144 and talk to the staff or leave a message.
THE ORDINANCE goes into effect Thursday.
The ordinance requires people age 5 or older to wear a face covering at any indoor premises open to the public. An exception is made for when a person can maintain 6 feet of social distance from anyone who’s not a member of his or her household.
There are a number of other exceptions to the ordinance. These include:
— Individuals seeking services from federal, state or county services.
— While eating or while sitting at a bar or restaurant.
— Employees at a workplace when wearing a face covering would create a safety hazard.
— People officiating at religious services.
— People who are alone in an office, room or vehicle.
— People at a workstation with a plexiglass barrier around it or other enclosed workstations.
— When communicating with someone who is deaf, hard of hearing or has a mental or physical health condition that makes communication with a mask difficult.
— While swimming or showering.
— While exercising at a gym or similar facility.
— Public safety workers engaged in a public safety role.
— Participants in a sporting event, but only while playing.
SEVERAL OTHER Nebraska cities have approved or are considering mask mandate ordinances.
The Gretna, Ralston and Hastings City Councils all passed mask mandates on Monday, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Like Norfolk’s, these ordinances generally match Omaha’s.
Kearney, Scottsbluff, Grand Island, La Vista and Papillion are all discussing mandates.
The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Mayor Josh Moenning, Kory Hildebrand, Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren and Shane Clausen.
Council member absent: Corey Granquist
Meeting lasted: 2 hour and 20 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, six; media representatives, five; and about 20 from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— The council unanimously passed an emergency ordinance requiring individuals to wear facial coverings in the City of Norfolk, with exceptions to the requirement; provided for the enforcement for violations and established a sunset provision.