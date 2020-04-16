Ten years from now, Norfolk’s landscape may look much different than it does today.
Hopefully, the 2,020 trees planted back in 2020 will be sturdy and strong and offer the many benefits that trees provide.
“Increasing our tree canopy, in both public and private spaces, benefits everyone. Trees save money on heating and cooling costs, mitigate runoff and infrastructure degradation, improve air quality and help beautify the city,” said Mayor Josh Moenning.
Plus, new trees are needed to replace those that may be destroyed by the emerald ash borer, which has been identified in the state. The borer can, in time, kill ash trees.
For those reasons, the City of Norfolk has embarked on a campaign to plant 2,020 trees in 2020.
“2,020 in 2020 is an ambitious yet achievable goal, especially now that more people are home,” Moenning said. “We hope we can get the trees in the ground.”
The project is being coordinated by the city’s tree advisory board, which is partnering with the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, the Norfolk Public Schools Aftershock Program and area schools and businesses to provide free trees, planting tips and educational packets to the community.
In March, Beyond School Bells, Nebraska’s statewide after-school and summer learning network, announced its statewide “Tree-a-thon,” challenging youths across the state to collectively plant more than 20,000 trees in 2020, starting on Arbor Day weekend.
To help the cause, the Lower Elkhorn NRD is donating 1,500 ponderosa pine seedlings to the city, which will be available, free to the public, for pickup at the following locations:
Saturday, April 18 — Norfolk Now Curbside Cruise locations
Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24 — Norfolk Public Library (must call to reserve 402-844-2100).
Monday, April 20, to Friday, April 24 — Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce (in the front foyer).
Wednesday, April 22 — The Zone, 228 Braasch Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 23 — Norfolk Middle School, 3 to 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 25 — Salvation Army parking lot, 7 p.m.
In addition, 250 free trees will be distributed to families on a “first come, first served” basis through a grant the city received from the Arbor Day Foundation.
A variety of trees will be distributed beginning Saturday, April 25, at Johansen Greenhouse near Norfolk. People interested in obtaining a tree must register with the city. More information is available on the city’s website, https://norfolkne.gov, or by calling the city at 402-844-2010.
In addition, with the help of an NRD grant, the city also has acquired 300 trees that will be planted on public land, along corridors and other spaces where they will benefit the public, Moenning said.
These trees are “more mature” than the seedlings being offered, which means the benefits will be realized sooner.
“We’ve identified the trees and the way to distribute them; now we just need to get them in the ground,” Moenning said.