PENDER — A nursing facility here has announced plans to close later this spring.
Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center in Pender recently announced that it would close on Saturday, May 14, after exhausting all efforts to keep the facility open.
“We are extremely saddened to be closing the doors of our long-term rehabilitation and living center, operated by the Pender Community Hospital District,” said Mike Minert, chairman of the board for the Pender Community Hospital District and Pender Care Centre District Board of Directors.
Minert said the staffing crisis of health care workers had deeply affected the organization.
“We have reached a point that we are at risk of being unable to provide the quality of care our residents deserve with the number of staff we have,” he said. “Our resident safety is our number one concern and will continue to be as we work through this transition.”
Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center has provided care to those in the community for more than 50 years in its current facility. The closing is one of many across the nation that is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Over the next 60 days, staff will be assisting the 18 residents and their families as they transition to area skilled care facilities of their choice, as part of the closing plan with the State of Nebraska.
Minert said all 15 full-time and part-time staff members at Legacy Garden have been asked to continue working and will receive their current pay through the transition period. He also encouraged them to review and apply for current job openings at Pender Community Hospital.
“Staff that continue to successfully perform their duties throughout the transition will be supported in a number of ways, including a stay/severance package,” he said.
Minert said he is thankful for the facility’s staff for the sacrifices that have been made and the commitment they have shown to the residents.
“They have made such a lasting impact on our residents and their quality of life,” Minert said.