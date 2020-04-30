Considering the current coronavirus pandemic, many League Association of Risk Management (LARM) members have been asking for guidance on opening their public swimming pools this summer.
LARM is a risk management pool made up of 170 Nebraska public entities.
To prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, Dave Bos, loss control manager for LARM, strongly suggests that communities keep their public swimming pools closed.
“Elected and appointed officials have tough decisions to make. This one is about a trade-off of our kids having a fun place to spend their summer afternoons or potentially saving lives in our communities,” Bos said. “While swimming pools are a quality of life issue, they are unfortunately outweighed at this time by COVID-19, which is a quantity of life issue.”
Some officials had expressed hope that social distancing would keep kids safe in pools.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread through properly treated pool water, Bos said, there is a definite concern the virus could be spread in the pool bathhouses, restrooms, on pool ladders, slides, and pool lounge chairs.
“We’d like to think that public swimming pools are a safe place for kids to spend time, but we’re dealing with a pandemic with a lot of unknowns,” Bos said.
With no vaccine for COVID-19 available, he said, “not opening municipal swimming pools for the season is a way our communities can help stop the spread.”