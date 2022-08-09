The Cirque Italia show will take center stage in Norfolk at the Sunset Plaza Mall parking lot.
The traveling circus show features a water stage in the center controlled by state-of-the-art computers that highlight the performers during their acts. The show combines theater, circus and entertainment, all presented with a European flair. Acts range from jugglers, contortionists, a wheel of death, aerialists and more. There will be no animals at the show.
The mid-August show is based on the 1950s, which features a child who goes to sleep and starts dreaming about Elvis, leather jackets and all things revolutionary.
“We’re super excited to be able to bring such a unique type of show and perform for families,” said Leah Hryniewicki, a spokesperson for the Cirque Italia Show.
The Cirque Italia started in 2012, when Manuel Rebecchi started the show to showcase his families’ extensive history in the performing arts. “His idea of bringing such a high-quality production and family-friendly shows throughout the U.S. continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy,” Hryniewicki said.
The show will run from Thursday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 14, with performance times at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.