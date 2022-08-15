Many families attended this weekend's Cirque Italia Water Circus show, located at the Sunset Plaza parking lot outside J.C. Penney.
The show started with a little boy named Alex going to sleep. He becomes startled after poodle-skirt dancers wake him up.
Soon after the unpleasant awakening, jugglers, dancers and gymnasts flooded the stage and captured the audience's attention. Their dance, however, came to an end after a police officer stopped them and demanded that they leave the stage. The interrupting officer became a consistent joke throughout the show.
After the cop removed the dancers, an aerialist took center stage and performed all sorts of tricks with bungee cords. He was dressed in a striped top and black pants, an outfit that mimicked Elvis Presley's “Jailhouse Rock” music video attire.
A couple of performers later, the stage lifted to reveal a magical waterfall that had hearts falling with the water. With this waterfall, two women with umbrellas started to dance to "Singin' in the Rain," the main musical piece from the iconic ’50s play, "Singin' in the Rain."
After dancing, the two women performed multiple tricks on a large hoop together. Their set ended with smoke flying up their skirts, a clear reference to Marilyn Monroe's subway scene in "The Seven Year Itch" movie.
Later, a woman trapped in a ball began performing gymnastics. She presented her set to "Stand by Me," a song made by Ben E. King in 1961. She did multiple twirls and splits during her performance.
The stage that had featured the waterfall eventually came back down, and a man dressed in a red suit, one of which closely resembled Elvis Presley's white matador suit, came out and sung a famous Elvis tune. However, the bright lights were not flashing on him, so he clumsily stumbled around the stage to try to keep that bright light flashing on him. During this, he interacted with audience members.
The show also featured a crossbow performer with a female assistant who stacked an apple on her head to be shot off. More impressively, the performer had his assistant shoot the flower petals off of a rose while blindfolded. Both attempts were successful.
Eventually, Alex came back out and had a jukebox with him that played “Jailhouse Rock,” one of Elvis Presley's most famous songs. The crowd enjoyed the iconic melody until the police officer came out and threw away the jukebox. Alex was left disappointed as a result of this. However, a little girl came by and miraculously saved the day by gifting Alex a new jukebox.
One of the final performers was a gymnast dressed in an olive military suit, one that reflected Elvis' attire while he enlisted in the Army. His set was mainly composed of doing tricks from a set of monkey bars that hung on top of the stage.
The show concluded with a trombone soloist who performed the melody of "What a Wonderful World," by Louis Armstrong, ending the night with another musical classic.