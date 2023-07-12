Cirque Italia is presenting a new circus show for a mature audience.
This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline — the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect, according to a press release from the promoters.
The circus will be presented Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It will be at the Sunset Plaza mall parking lot.
There are no animals in this circus, but there are artists from all over the world performing such acts as the “Wheel of Death.”
For ticket information, go to paranormalcirque.com/tickets.