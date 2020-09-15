Cirque Italia will be at Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk with its new production starting Thursday, Sept. 17.
The shows will be under a white and blue big-top tent near J.C. Penney in the mall parking lot at 1700 Market Lane. The shows are scheduled for:
— Thursday, Sept.17, at 7:30 p.m.
— Friday, Sept.18, at 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
— Sunday, Sept. 20: 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and local municipalities. Certain adjustments and accommodations to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials will be made. These adjustments and accommodations include:
— Attendance will be restricted to a fraction of the typical show attendance.
— All employees will be working to enforce social distancing guidelines. To help facilitate this, it is requested that tickets be purchased in advance, either via online, call center or in person at the ticket office.
— All employees and all attendees ages 3 and older are required to wear face masks inside the tent.
— There will be more hand sanitizers and hand washing stations in and around the tent.
— Crews are committed to keeping all areas as clean as possible and are disinfecting all common areas before, during and after every show.
— Masks are available for purchase for any guests who arrive without one.
Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012.
The production begins with Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more. Those attending will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.
Cirque Italia also has a strict animal-free policy for its performances.
Tickets may be purchased at cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by phone at 941-704-8572, either by phone or text. Box office hours on-site start Tuesday, Sept. 15. On days with no scheduled shows, the hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On days with scheduled shows, the box office hours are extended until 9 p.m.