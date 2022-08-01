A local man was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly burned a woman with a cigarette.

At 6:48 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an assault report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman reported that 44-year-old Thomas Ingram of Norfolk had been verbally abusive in the past and that on Sunday, he threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg.

Furthermore, Ingram had taken the woman’s phone so she could not call for assistance, Bauer said. The woman also told police about past abuse and threats that Ingram would purportedly made toward her.

Officers had contact with Ingram at a nearby residence and spoke to him about the alleged incidents. He then was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree assault and terroristic threats. It also was learned that Ingram had a confirmed and extraditable warrant for his arrest out of California for false imprisonment with violence.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

China's Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, that gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants, including Beijing’s opposition to a top American lawmaker’s possi…

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

Russia, Ukraine trade blame for deadly attack on POW prison

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine accused each other Friday of shelling a prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine, an attack that reportedly killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were captured after the fall of a key southern city in May. Both sides said the assault …