A local man was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly burned a woman with a cigarette.
At 6:48 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Roland Drive for an assault report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A woman reported that 44-year-old Thomas Ingram of Norfolk had been verbally abusive in the past and that on Sunday, he threw a cigarette lighter and a lit cigarette at her, causing a burn on her leg.
Furthermore, Ingram had taken the woman’s phone so she could not call for assistance, Bauer said. The woman also told police about past abuse and threats that Ingram would purportedly made toward her.
Officers had contact with Ingram at a nearby residence and spoke to him about the alleged incidents. He then was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree assault and terroristic threats. It also was learned that Ingram had a confirmed and extraditable warrant for his arrest out of California for false imprisonment with violence.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.