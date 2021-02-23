Volunteers from Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk recently served lunch to more than 600 teachers and staff from Lutheran High Northeast, St. Paul’s School, Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk Catholic and Norfolk Public Schools.

The project was spearheaded by a group of ninth grade students who are members of one of the church’s youth groups, said Christin Ekberg, the church’s director of family life.

“Thanking them (teachers and staff) for their hard work all the time, especially this year ... was great experience for these youth, Ekberg said.

Uncle Jarrols, a Norfolk restaurant, assisted with the project. The meals were assembled and served on three days.

Youth from the church also have provided chili for the residents and staff of the Norfolk Rescue Mission and sent prayer cards and gift bags to the men and women at the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division, Ekberg said.

Tags

In other news

+2
Church volunteers serve lunch to teachers and staff

Church volunteers serve lunch to teachers and staff

Volunteers from Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk recently served lunch to more than 600 teachers and staff from Lutheran High Northeast, St. Paul’s School, Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk Catholic and Norfolk Public Schools.

Electrical bills will be affected by usage

Electrical bills will be affected by usage

The recent subzero weather conditions in Nebraska and throughout the Midwest are expected to affect consumer electric bills, but the Nebraska Public Power District does not foresee the same magnitude some in Texas may face.

Nine-county district reports 20 new cases

Nine-county district reports 20 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday that it has been made aware of 20 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Thursday.

Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

Guard killed, another wounded in stabbing at Indiana prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana inmate convicted of a 2002 triple murder fatally stabbed one corrections officer and seriously injured another at the maximum-security prison where he’s serving a 130-year sentence, authorities said Monday.