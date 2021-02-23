Church volunteers serve lunch to teachers and staff

Volunteers from Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk recently served lunch to more than 600 teachers and staff from Lutheran High Northeast, St. Paul’s School, Christ Lutheran School, Norfolk Catholic and Norfolk Public Schools.
The project was spearheaded by a group of ninth grade students who are members of one of the church’s youth groups, said Christin Ekberg, the church’s director of family life.
“Thanking them (teachers and staff) for their hard work all the time, especially this year ... was great experience for these youth, Ekberg said.
Uncle Jarrols, a Norfolk restaurant, assisted with the project. The meals were assembled and served on three days.
Youth from the church also have provided chili for the residents and staff of the Norfolk Rescue Mission and sent prayer cards and gift bags to the men and women at the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division, Ekberg said.