CHS Foundation pledges $50,000 to Northeast’s Nexus campaign

A recent partnership formed between Northeast Community College and the CHS Foundation has provided three different types of support to students and the college: scholarships, emergency assistance and a contribution to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast.
In its most recent support, the CHS Foundation has made a $50,000 contribution to the Nexus campaign to construct new ag facilities at Northeast, according to a college media release.
“The CHS Foundation recognized the great talent coming from Northeast,” said Nanci Lilja, president of CHS Foundation. “By supporting these new ag facilities, students will have even more opportunities to hone their skills and be better prepared to enter the ag industry.”
In 2019, Northeast was named as one of the CHS Foundation’s university partners. The CHS Foundation University Partner program provides scholarships to undergraduate students. As a two-year partner, Northeast Community College receives eight $1,000 scholarships each year to benefit incoming freshmen and returning second-year students.
In addition, Northeast receives $2,000 to support professional development opportunities provided through college clubs or organizations focused on agriculture.
“The CHS Foundation is dedicated to developing ag leaders for life,” Lilja said. “Supporting students as they pursue degrees in agriculture ensures the success of our industry far into the future.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Northeast to close its campuses and hold all classes remotely, the CHS Foundation also provided $5,000 in student emergency funds to the college. The funding was to support students studying agriculture.
“The support of the CHS Foundation has provided much-needed assistance for our ag students in these challenging times,” said Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “Through scholarships, emergency assistance and now support for the Nexus project, the CHS Foundation is making it possible for more students to study agriculture, and for those students to learn in state-of-the-art facilities.”
The initial phase of construction in the Nexus project includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage.
The new facilities will be near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. Site work began in April, and construction should be completed by the fall of 2021. Groundbreaking ceremonies are scheduled at Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.