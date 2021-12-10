OSMOND — This Sunday, Dec. 12, marks the 2021 edition of "Osmond Christmas Wishes." The event will take place at a new location this year – the Channel-Koehler building on Highway 20 on the east edge of Osmond. It is sponsored by Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 326.
The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. A catered meal will be served by Tiger Tavern staff at 6:30 p.m. An “Osmond video” will be presented by Jeff and Cash Luhr, featuring a tribute to Osmond veterans who died during the past two years.
The featured entertainment will be presented by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Meyer, a professional performing artist and singer/songwriter who is serving in the South Dakota Army National Guard as a musician in the 147th Army Band based out of Mitchell, South Dakota.
Meyer has been singing and playing music since she was a little girl growing up near Royal. She now performs for both military and community concerts as the lead vocalist in the 147th’s country/classic rock band or playing clarinet in the concert band.
A new feature at Osmond's Christmas Wishes program this year will be the new Flights of Honor exhibit. This exhibit, created by Patriotic Productions of Omaha, includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities to Washington, D.C., from 2008 through 2019.
The exhibit includes nine separate double-sided frames with photos of the flights for World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Female and Purple Heart Veterans of Iraq/Afghanistan. In addition to viewing during the Christmas Wishes program, the exhibit also will be available for viewing from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The focus of the evening will be the “Christmas Wishes” element. Individuals and families may be nominated to receive help at Christmas time. Last year’s Christmas Wishes raised more than $20,000 to bring joy to individuals and families.
Reservations are encouraged for the meal. Reservations may be made by calling Bob Stange at Tiger Tavern, 402-748-3884.
Another new feature this year is that the event will be live-streamed on the American Legion Post 326/Sons of the American Legion Post 326 Facebook page. Also, those who would like to donate may do so by using the Venmo app and going to jimschmit@sonsofamericanlegionpost326, or by mailing donations to Sons of American Legion, P.O. Box 181, Osmond, NE 68765.