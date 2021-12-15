Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... Western Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska... Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Pierce County in northeastern Nebraska... Southeastern Antelope County in northeastern Nebraska... Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska... Boone County in northeastern Nebraska... Western Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 315 PM CST. * At 218 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Greeley to 5 miles north of Palmer to near Stockham, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE ENTIRE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and observation stations have reported up to 85 mph winds. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... St. Edward around 240 PM CST. Newman Grove, Petersburg and Lindsay around 245 PM CST. Elgin around 250 PM CST. Duncan and Oakdale around 255 PM CST. Madison, Battle Creek, Bellwood and Meadow Grove around 300 PM CST. Norfolk and Columbus around 305 PM CST. Hadar around 310 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Loretto, Octavia, Cornlea, College View Trailer Park, Humphrey, Tilden, Camp Pawnee, Shell Creek Elementary School, Richland and Lake North Babcock Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central Nebraska. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern and east central Nebraska. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...OBSERVED; MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH