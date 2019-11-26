The Thanksgiving menu now comes with a side of snow.
On Tuesday morning, many Northeast Nebraskans braced for what was expected to be the first major snowfall of the season and a forecast that resulted in the postponement of the Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival in Norfolk.
According to the National Weather Services, a powerful pre-Thanksgiving storm was expected to spread across the area and increase in intensity throughout Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A winter storm warning was issued Monday. The weather service indicated that heavy snow — with accumulations up to 10 inches — would couple with north winds gusting up to 40 miles per hour. The snow and wind likely would create whiteout and near-blizzard conditions and travel was not advised.
The forecast prompted a number of school and event cancellations. The Norfolk Public Schools on Tuesday morning announced that students would get an extra day tacked on to their Thanksgiving break. The Downtown Riverpoint Christmas Festival was rescheduled from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Also, a snow emergency went into effect for the City of Norfolk early Tuesday morning until further notice.
During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed at all on cul-de-sacs and emergency snow routes. The emergency routes include Benjamin Avenue, Norfolk Avenue (except the downtown area), Omaha Avenue, First Street, Seventh Street, 13th Street, 25th Street, Pasewalk Avenue, Elm Avenue from First to Fourth Street, Koenigstein Avenue from 13th to 16th Street; and Prospect Avenue from Fourth to 25th Street.
On residential streets, parking is allowed only on the even side of the street; however, it is strongly encouraged that citizens park off of the street if possible. This allows for more efficient snow removal by city crews.
Citations will be issued to those who have their vehicles parked on the odd side of the street and on cul-de-sacs during the snow emergency. Vehicles parked along the emergency snow routes are subject to towing.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation both issued advisories Monday, asking people to travel with care.
“Thanksgiving week is a major travel period, and this strong winter storm has the potential to make travel difficult,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the state patrol. “Drivers should plan ahead and adjust plans accordingly to make sure they reach their destinations safely.”
Motorists were encouraged to stay up to date on conditions and plan ahead as travel likely would become impossible in some areas. They also were encouraged to use Nebraska 511 as a resource to monitor road conditions and closures.
Motorists can view real-time conditions with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system. A link to the system can be found on the Norfolk Daily News website by hovering over “Weather” and clicking on “Weather Cams.”
Troopers will be on the road to assist motorists who need help. Anyone in need of assistance should call *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 to reach the state patrol’s highway helpline.
Bouts of windy, rainy, snowy weather are expected across much of the country through the weekend. As a result, forecasters and emergency officials are urging people to monitor conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.
The bad weather couldn’t come at a worse time.
This Thanksgiving is expected to be one of the busiest holidays for travel in nearly 20 years, according to AAA. The company estimates that more than 55 million people will travel farther than 50 miles this year, making it the second busiest Thanksgiving since 2000. Traditionally, Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel.
“A lot of people feel pressure to make it to their planned destinations,” said Rod Donavon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines. “But there are going to be significant travel impacts.”
Through Wednesday, treacherous weather is possible from eastern Colorado, across Nebraska, and northeasterly toward the Great Lakes, according to the weather service’s Winter Severity Index.
Six to 11 inches of snow and winds gusting to 40 mph are possible Tuesday across large sections of Nebraska.
And while snowfall should taper off Wednesday morning, there will probably be enough snow on the ground in many areas of the state, combined with strong wings, to cause visibility problems, according to the weather service.
Thanksgiving morning is expected to see a break in the weather in eastern Nebraska, with snow picking up again in the afternoon in some areas. Families making day trips may be able to travel without too much difficulty, depending upon how the weather plays out, forecasters said.
Another strong system coming in Friday could bring strong winds that gain intensity through the weekend. Drivers traveling in open stretches can plan on gripping their steering wheels as they negotiate wet pavement across much of the central U.S.