The 16th annual Christian Cross Festival that had been scheduled for June is being postponed until August or next year.
Organizers of the event — which had been set for June 12-13 with I Am They, 7eventh Time Down, Hanna Kerr and Maddie Rey, among others — are hoping to reschedule in August, depending on fundraising, said Brett Simonsen, founder and president of the festival.
More information will be announced later this month.
The event draws thousands of people to Skyview Lake in Norfolk each year to listen to Christian music and speakers. Last year’s event, which was cut short because of a thunderstorm, included Jordan Feliz and Matthew West.
The mission of the Christian Cross Festival is to glorify God, as well as promote fellowship and family. The event is coordinated by a team that comes from many different churches in and around Norfolk.