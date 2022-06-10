Christian Cross Festival boasts high-caliber lineup

With the potential to be bigger than ever, the annual Christian Cross Festival at Skyview Lake this Saturday will continue the Norfolk Christian community’s goal of spreading the teachings of the Bible through a laid-back, low-pressure atmosphere, with free entertainment provided throughout the eight-hour event running from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Starting as a block party with local musicians back in 2001 thrown by St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk, the Christian Cross Festival has expanded over the past two decades to include churches from all denominations across the region, hosting musical acts and speakers from across the country.
Usually involving more than 100 volunteers, in recent years the festival has hosted 3,000 to 5,000 people, according to Brett Simonsen, a coordinator for the event.
The day’s musical acts include Christian artist Jordan Feliz and bands like Cain, I Am They, and Adelaide. Headlining the event, Feliz is a folk-rock and soul-style Christian pop artist who won the GMA Dove award for “New Artist of the Year” in 2016.
Although in years past, the festival has run for multiple days, the pandemic has forced organizers to constrain it to a single day in recent times. Simonsen said the tighter schedule had allowed the event’s board of directors to strive for quality over quantity with the headliners by bringing in national talent.
“This year we’re kind of condensing and making it a better lineup,” Simonsen said “Now we’ve basically got three national bands that are really up on the charts.”
Additionally, the festival will include an 8p.m. message from special guest speaker David Nasser, a former Iranian Muslim who fled with his family to the U.S. as a child and converted to Christianity later in his life. An informational page describes Nasser as “(speaking) to over 700,000 people each year using his God-given ability to reach the high-tech, attention-lacking culture of Generation Next.”
All of the day’s performances will be tied to the same message of conveying the lessons of Christianity and the Bible.
Likewise, Rick Klug, who also is involved in coordinating the event, said that although different denominations might disagree on some issues, their core beliefs unite them in their goals.
“There’s churches we maybe don’t agree 100% on every point with, but we have the core that we believe what Jesus said and what he did, so we feel that churches coming together can have a lot of effect,” Klug said.
Despite being a mass congregation of the religious, Simonsen said an important aspect of the festival’s approach to conveying Christianity is that it does so without trying to twist anyone’s arm in the process.
“We try to do it in a relaxed atmosphere where you don’t have pressure.” Simonsen said. “It will never be pressured out there, it’s just the fact that we want to share the message.”
It’s a message that Klug thinks is more relevant in the current climate than ever.
He said that with all of the tension and chaos present around the world, including the war in Ukraine among other things, the hopeful message of their beliefs might be able to provide something that’s missing in other people’s lives.
“I think a lot of people feel hopeless, and we believe that the only real hope is to know God,” Klug said. “Our own society and our own leaders aren’t going to fix all the world’s problems.”