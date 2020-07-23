Christensen Farms’ partners donate pork, funds and meals

In recent months, Christensen Farms and its contract producer partners have taken the initiative to pay it forward to their communities through monetary donations to local food shelves, in addition to donations of pork to family and friends in communities where the company operates.
“Following unprecedented disruptions this spring due to COVID-19, the pork industry is seeing pork processing plants return toward intended levels of processing capacity while focusing on maintaining the safest possible environment for their employees,” stated Glenn Stolt, Christensen Farms president and CEO. “This is encouraging for the industry; however, the backlog of market-ready hogs remains as the industry continues to navigate the impacts of plant closures or significant reductions in processing capacity.”
Christensen Farms has pork production, truck wash and feed mill operations located in Northeast Nebraska.
Despite current headwinds for the pork industry, the company’s mission to produce safe, high-quality, nutritious protein for the food supply chain has become even more critical as Americans continue face rising unemployment, limited access to protein and increased food costs.
“Due to supply chain disruptions, specifically at U.S. pork packing plants affected by COVID-19, we have been working hard to seek out alternative avenues to get as many of our market-ready pigs into the food supply,” Stolt said. “Supporting us tremendously in this noble feat was our contract producer partners, in helping get over 3,000 hogs back into the food supply chain that otherwise would have been sacrificed. For this, I cannot thank these individuals enough for their commitment to our company’s mission, values and continuous support during these trying times for the industry.”
The company did not request payment for these hogs, but rather asked its contract partners to “pay it forward” in their local communities by supporting food shelves, organizations and families in need.
To date, more than $50,000 has been donated across multiple rural communities in the Midwest.
In addition to the market-ready hogs provided to contract partners, Christensen Farms donated hogs to more than 60 employees that were processed at a meat locker in southwest Minnesota. Additionally, the company coordinated and funded a mutually beneficial “take and bake” program involving 15 restaurants hit hard by COVID-19, providing meals to more than 600 of its committed team members across five Midwest states.