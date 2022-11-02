Christ Lutheran School had an early release from classes on Tuesday, following the death of one of its first-grade teachers.
Phyllis Glaser, 49, of Norfolk died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran School, said school would return to its regular schedule on Wednesday, with comfort dogs and counselors available on site.
“We felt is is important for our students and staff to stay in a normal routine,” Urban said.
A student teacher has been cleared to teach the class who already had been filling in for the previous first-grade teacher when health issues first started, Urban said.
Services for Glaser are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.