Christ Lutheran School had an early release from classes on Tuesday, following the death of one of its first-grade teachers.

Phyllis Glaser, 49, of Norfolk died Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran School, said school would return to its regular schedule on Wednesday, with comfort dogs and counselors available on site.

“We felt is is important for our students and staff to stay in a normal routine,” Urban said.

A student teacher has been cleared to teach the class who already had been filling in for the previous first-grade teacher when health issues first started, Urban said.

Services for Glaser are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.