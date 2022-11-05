Because of inflation and increased building costs, Christ Lutheran School is asking for an additional $1 million for its school renovation project.
Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran, said an anonymous donor agreed to match donations dollar-for-dollar until Dec. 31. The donor will match up to $500,000 in donations for the renovation project.
Building costs for Christ Lutheran’s project have steadily increased since its capital campaign launched in October 2021. The school’s renovation project was initially estimated to cost around $6.8 million but has grown by more than $2 million in a year.
In the span of only three months, the cost for the project grew to around $1 million.
This year, the project’s cost increased by another $1 million for a total of $9.3 million to 9.4 million, according to Urban.
“We had a worksheet that was shown to us to show why (building costs are) increasing — and it's an industry standard,” Urban said, “It's not just somebody who's trying to mark things up, but just part of the way it is across the board.”
Urban said Christ Lutheran raised $8.2 million last December, despite the increased building costs.
Now the school hopes to repeat the same fundraising outcome this year by raising an additional $1 million by the end of the year.
The extra funds will help furnish some parts of Christ Lutheran’s building, such as the bleachers in the new gym, basketball hoops, kitchen equipment and more, Urban said.
Urban said he’s confident Christ Lutheran will be able to acquire the additional funds by the end of December.
“The goal of Christ Lutheran has always been to do things without long-term debt,” Urban said. “And we have many very giving people in the Norfolk community, not just Christ Lutheran but our sister congregations.”
Christ Lutheran also is planning fundraising events for the project. And students will help contribute to the dollar-for-dollar match by bringing in extra change in a “money war” competition, Urban said.
Value Engineering also has been utilized from the start of the project to help cut costs, Urban said.
“Every little bit helps,” he said.
Christ Lutheran, which is located at 511 S. Fifth St., demolished its 1924 building and started construction on its new facility this past summer.
The capital campaign was initially launched last year to address a lack of space and outdated facilities in the building. The new building will feature a new gym, an updated storm shelter, a canopy outside the entrance, acoustic panels and more.
Urban said the project is estimated to be done by the end of October next year.