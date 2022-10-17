A time capsule from almost a century ago provided a glimpse into Christ Lutheran School’s past and future on Sunday.
Dozens of people gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk’s new building, where a time capsule from 1924 also was unveiled.
Drew Urban, principal of Christ Lutheran School, said the time capsule was hidden in the school’s cornerstone from its 1924 construction. The school was able to carefully remove the cornerstone before it fully destroyed its original building this summer.
According to Urban, he and other school members were tipped off about the hidden time capsule by a piece of metal on the cornerstone. He and the Christ Lutheran School board members waited weeks to open the time capsule, he said.
But when they finally did, the objects inside provided insight into the school’s unique German heritage.
Some of the objects that were found inside the 1924 time capsule included:
— A Lutheran publication in German.
— A Lutheran Witness issue from July 1, 1924; one in English and one in German.
— A Norfolk Daily News paper from July 11, 1924.
— A Lutheran School Journal from June 1924.
— A copy of the Nebraska District Messenger, published in 1924
— A document that was written by the church in 1905, detailing the rules of the church
— A photo of the church board and trustee members
— Luther’s Small Catechism, which was copyrighted in 1912.
— A children’s Bible
The time capsule also had a 1924 issue of the school’s newsletter, the Christ Lutheran Messenger, which asked community members to support and donate to its 1924 school building project.
“We need the active interest in support for our school by every member voting and communicating,” according to the newsletter. “For we're commencing building operations for our new school structure, which should be completed at the beginning of the next school year.
“… every Christian young and all the former have additional reasons for performing this duty (donating to the school project) gladly,” the newsletter continues. “Not only have they derived the recent benefit from the school themselves, but they must anticipate using it for their children in the future.”
According to Urban, the 1924 newsletter echoes Christ Lutheran School’s current mission of expanding its facilities for future students.
“This is not for the present,” Urban said. “This project is to help us for the next 100-150 years.”
Josh Moenning, mayor of Norfolk, spoke about investing in the future at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Moenning said that over the years, he has learned the history of the German Lutherans of Norfolk, who came from Wisconsin with almost nothing to their names. He said one of the first things they did when they arrived in Norfolk was to invest in churches and schools.
“What Christ Lutheran and other LCMS congregations in Norfolk are doing here today,” Moenning said, “continues that tradition of vision and investment of moving boldly into the future and making investments that will benefit those who come after us.”
Urban said Christ Lutheran’s new building should be done by late summer next year, hopefully before the new school year starts.