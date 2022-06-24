John Wayne fans are in luck. The Norfolk Youth Theatre is hosting its annual Youth Theatre Camp at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College this week.
The camp is expected to have its grand performance on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The performance includes children from the ages of 10 to 18. These performances are open to the public.
Libby McKay, the director of the Norfolk Youth Theatre, has been organizing the event for the past six years. With her extensive history in theater, she was able to revamp the program and attract more children to participate.
“I saw an area of opportunity for engaging our youth in theater and other creative pursuits,” McKay said.
The performance is western-themed, with three mini-plays that make up the entire show. One play includes a devious bandit who is attempting to steal a hotel, underneath which a golden mine lies. Another play includes an original script from Adam Peterson, who is the artistic director for Norfolk Community Theatre.
This year, the performance is titled, “Kicking Up Dust: Trio of Westerns.” In the past, the camp has organized plays based on animals, fairies and Native American stories. Next year, the camp plans to include Shakespearean stories. Regardless of the year, the camp’s initiative is to expose children to different types of scripts and styles of acting by choosing a different story each year.
This year, elements of physical comedy also have been incorporated because this element makes up a large part of many western films. This includes acts like slapping or stepping on toes. Parents, don’t worry, children are not actually slapping each other on stage.
McKay said the child-entertainers are surrounded by professionals who have experience in physical comedy.
“Doing different styles of shows allows us to bring in something we haven’t done before,” McKay said.
The entertainers are made up of children who have previously attended the camp and those who are new to the experience. Regardless of past experiences, McKay said all the children are inquisitive about the production process, as well as being nervous and excited.
When asked about which emotion tends to take over, McKay said, “It’s both at different times. But that’s true of any production.”
The children, when asked, said they were excited for their Saturday performance.
Some of the children have plans to go into the entertainment industry, whether it’s acting or working in production set-up. Additionally, the young spirits are also free to choose which role they want in accordance with their future desires. They go through this selection process within their first days of attending the camp.
Children who are interested in participating in next year’s show are encouraged to go to the Norfolk Community Theatre website (or nctheatre.org) and click on the red “Register Here” button, located at the top of home page.
Parents are strongly encouraged to register their children; however, walk-ups are permitted as long as openings are available.
Saturday’s performance includes children age 10 to 18. However, children aged 6 to 9 can participate in July’s theater camp, as there are still openings. Parents who are interested should go to the Norfolk Community Theater website to register their children.