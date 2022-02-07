Lots of good things happen when children read.
It helps them expand their vocabulary, improve their language and learn a little more about the world.
Mark Claussen, chairman of the event, said those are just some of the reasons why Read Aloud Norfolk presents the annual Children’s Day Festival, which took place Sunday afternoon for three hours at the Sunset Plaza.
Claussen said there were about 25 clubs and organizations that set up booths and activities throughout the mall. Along with those groups, many businesses and others provided donations and sponsorships to provide more than 1,000 books that were given to children.
It took 10 tickets to earn a book. Children earned tickets by going to the various clubs and organizations’ booths, and doing such activities as spinning a pointer to earn a ticket.
Claussen said they don’t have an exact count, but they “had at least 300 and maybe 500 or so” children earn books.
“It’s been busy, but it hasn’t been overwhelming,” Claussen said.
This year’s theme was “For the Love of Reading.”
Claussen said the event has been taking place for at least 20 years, but last year it was postponed until April because of the pandemic and then it was a drive-through.
More than anything, Claussen said Read Aloud Norfolk wants to get books in the hands of children — some of whom may not be as fortunate as others — so they can develop a love of reading.