A Norfolk man was arrested over the weekend after a verbal altercation allegedly turned physical.
At 9:47 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of South Third Street for an assault, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers had contact with a woman who had multiple bruises around her lips and a bruise on her thigh. Further, the woman’s 9-year-old child had a roughly quarter-sized lump on his head, Bauer said.
The woman told police that she and Jonathan Pilliza Suarez, 30, of Norfolk were in an argument that ended when Pilliza Suarez struck her in the face and head several times, Bauer said. As the woman fled the room, Pilliza Suarez allegedly struck her child and broke a school computer.
Pilliza Suarez was questioned about the incident and arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse. He also was cited for criminal mischief resulting from the damage to the computer, Bauer said.
Pilliza Suarez was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.