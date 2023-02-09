Ahead of a scheduled hearing Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln, more information was shared about a proposal to adopt a state child tax credit.
Legislative Bill 284 would provide for a $1,000 tax credit for children under the age of 18, following similar child tax credits enacted at the federal level in preceding years.
On Wednesday, the OpenSky Policy Institute, “a nonpartisan organization that advocates for a strong Nebraska,” according to the institute, conducted a virtual panel to discuss the proposed tax credit.
The panel was moderated by Rebecca Firestone, executive director of OpenSky, and included speakers Aidan Davis, the state policy director of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy; Megan Curran, the director of policy at the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University; and Rose Bender, director of research at the Montana Budget and Policy Center.
State Sen. Danielle Conrad, who introduced the bill, also took part in the panel.
Conrad said “the impacts of inflation and particularly the impacts of ever-increasing child care costs” were concerns that the bill could help address. She also added that “focusing on kitchen-table economics” was critical to “economic justice ... to make sure our economy works for all.”
The panel was strongly in favor of enacting a state child tax credit.
Curran noted that, after the federal child tax credit was enacted, the credit “lifted or prevented millions of children from poverty,” in addition to creating the “lowest child poverty rate on record.”
“At the end of the day, (the credit was) something families used to meet their essential bills,” Curran said. “The number-one way families used (the tax credit) ... was to purchase food.”
Bender spoke to similar findings, stating that “a huge number of children (were) lifted out of poverty” in Montana following the enactment of the federal child tax credit.
Davis also touted the bill’s potential for bipartisan support, saying that “lawmakers across the aisle like the idea of lifting up working families, lifting up children ... (child tax credits) are popular, and rightfully so, because they work.”
Curran also spoke to the long-term benefits of enacting child tax credits. She stated that the initial cost of implementation produces a “rate of return of 10 times the value” through reduced welfare system interaction, increased child health and education quality, a lower burden on juvenile justice systems and long-term increased tax revenue, as children who benefit from the credits tend to earn more money and thus pay more taxes, which Curran called “a very positive cycle.”
Panel members also noted a child tax credit wasn’t a cure-all for many of the issues it might help mitigate.
While child tax credits could help parents afford quality child care, for instance, Bender stated that “these credits are not a substitute for state investment in child care.”
Firestone agreed, noting that supply-side shortages wouldn’t be fixed through a tax credit alone.