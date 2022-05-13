A Columbus man and a man residing in Wakefield were sentenced Thursday in federal court on separate cases in Omaha.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said Dezmin Meridith, 27, Columbus, was sentenced for transportation of child pornography.
Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Meridith to 90 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system. After his release from prison, Meridith will serve 10 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. Meridith also was ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.
In May 2019, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a CyberTipline Report that a Dropbox user had uploaded child pornography. Investigators identified Meridith as a suspect and determined that he had relocated from Omaha back to Columbus. Investigators contacted Meridith, who admitted to purchasing packages of child pornography files on a chat application and then uploading them to Dropbox.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.
This case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Omaha FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
ALSO ON Thursday, Rossiter sentenced Estuardo Hernando Ruiz-Orozco, 51, of Guatemala to 24 months in prison. Before sentencing, Ruiz-Orozco had forfeited $17,561.00 as proceeds or property facilitating the fraudulent document scheme.
After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. Ruiz-Orozco will be deported by U.S. immigration authorities after completing his sentence to imprisonment.
In the spring of 2020, law enforcement officers investigating an identity theft matter involving the use of a deceased person’s Social Security number learned that fraudulent identity documents could be obtained from a co-conspirator residing in Fremont.
Over the course of the year, investigators made several purchases of fraudulent documents, including Social Security cards, state driver’s licenses and lawful permanent resident cards (I-551), from the co-conspirator, who was receiving dozens of packages originating in California through the U.S. mail.
Investigators determined that another co-conspirator residing in Pomona, California, was the source of the fraudulent documents mailed to Nebraska. Investigators determined that Ruiz-Orozco, who was residing in Wakefield, also was selling fraudulent documents obtained from the California supplier.
On Oct. 7, 2020, an undercover officer ordered fraudulent identity documents from Ruiz-Orozco. On Oct. 15, 2020, defendant produced a driver’s license, an I-551 and a Social Security card to the undercover officer.
Investigators planned and executed coordinated arrests of the defendants on April 14, 2021. Investigators obtained warrants to search the Nebraska defendants’ residences and cars, yielding dozens of counterfeit federal and state identity cards, blank card stock for use in producing fraudulent documents, and nine notebooks containing customer names and biographical information.
Trial for the remaining defendants is scheduled for June 21, 2022.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Social Security Administration’s Office of Inspector General, and the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.