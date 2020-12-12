Child care to be discussed

State Sen. Mike Flood-elect invites anyone interested to join the next Zoom meeting of the Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative. It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.
The discussion will include child care in Northeast Nebraska. Click here to learn more, including how to join the discussion and to share your story.
With the support of the Aksarben Foundation and others, the initiative seeks to transform Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska into a vibrant community where young people in their 20s and early 30s work in high-tech and other well-paying careers. The idea is to retain local young people and attract new ones.