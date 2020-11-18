A new treatment is expected to arrive in Nebraska to help high-risk patients infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, detailed plans to offer monoclonal antibodies as an outpatient therapy during a press conference hosted by Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday.
Monoclonal antibodies are manmade and specifically target and destroy the spike protein that allows the coronavirus to attach to cells, Anthone said.
The treatment, which is administered intravenously, prevents the progression of the disease and may reduce hospitalizations for up to 10% of COVID-19 patients.
Anthone said the state is responsible for allocating the antibodies and will get its first shipment in the next week.
Long-term care facilities, hospital outpatient departments and other infusion centers will be receiving the first antibody doses. When a survey went out to facilities that were interested in offering the treatment, the amount of interest received was higher than the doses the state plans on allocating.
“As far as the number of doses coming into Nebraska, I don’t know the specific number,” Anthone said. “But the elderly and high-risk patients are prioritized.”
Another therapy Anthone recommended was the intake of increased amounts of vitamin D.
Vitamin D helps modulate a body’s inflammatory response, which can be beneficial for COVID-19 positive individuals.
Sunlight exposure, especially in the winter, isn’t enough for the average person to reach the vitamin D levels they should be at, Anthone said. About 40% of the U.S. population actually has a vitamin D deficiency.
The recommended daily dose is set at 400 international units, but Anthone said people should be taking 4,000 to 5,000 international units of vitamin D daily in preparation for possible COVID-19 infection.
“Back in the days when the recommended dose for vitamin D was made, it was to prevent a disease called rickets,” Anthone said. “Now we know the level for vitamin D that was set for the normal (dosage) is actually being set higher, because we know vitamin D has actually a lot more benefits than preventing that disease.”
During Tuesday’s briefing, Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to follow directed health measures to preserve hospital capacity. The state had 938 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday night.
Ricketts also received several questions regarding mask mandates.
When asked what he thought about Beatrice’s recent mask mandate or why a mandate would negatively affect businesses, Ricketts replied he was still in opposition to the action and instead stressed how masks are just one tool to prevent COVID-19 spread.
Even though Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reversed her stance and issued a mask mandate on Monday, Ricketts said he believes such an action breeds resistance instead of preventing virus spread.
“In general, every state has been taking a different place to how they are managing the pandemic,” Ricketts said. “I’m sure the Iowa governor is doing what she thinks is best to manage the pandemic in Iowa, and that’s what we’ve been doing in Nebraska as well.”
Although there won’t be a statewide mask mandate, Ricketts assured that cities can implement the guideline if they have the authority and the state won’t interfere.