Under strict regulations that would include requiring all property owners living around the proposed area to agree, chickens and ducks would be allowed in some residential areas in city limits.
The Norfolk Planning Commission conducted a public hearing and discussed the proposal Wednesday with Valerie Grimes, Norfolk city planner, during a public hearing. Nobody from the public spoke in favor or against the proposal.
The proposal, which is modeled after ordinances in Lincoln, Nebraska City, Hastings and other areas where it is allowed, has attracted considerable public discussion in many of those communities.
A Norfolk City Council subcommittee also has considered it and made recommendations.
The planning commission did vote 7-0 to have city staff draft up three parts to amend city code with some of the stipulations that were discussed. It next will go to the Norfolk City Council for final consideration to amend city ordinance.
Grimes told the Daily News after the meeting that after more publicity occurs, including a newspaper story, she anticipates additional input from the public.
The stipulations include that the chickens and other feathered friends would not be allowed in apartments.
The proposed ordinance as it was discussed would allow for up to four hens in backyards in R-1, R-2 and R-3 zoning classifications in detached structures.
“We have some things in here, of course, about getting permits for it each year,” Grimes said, “the upkeep of it, how many square feet you need per hen, how many square feet for each hen for the run, versus the coop.”
Those who want to have chickens in their backyards will be required to have 75% approval from everyone who is within a general area. The general area includes all the immediate neighbors, plus those touching the property up to one lot behind.
In addition, all the immediate areas would have to sign off and approve it.
“So if one of those connecting neighbors says, ‘No, I don’t want this,’ then we will deny the permit,” Grimes said.
Dan Spray, commission chairman, asked how often the permit would need to be renewed.
Grimes said it would have to be renewed each year.
Commissioner Martin Griffith asked how rental properties would be addressed.
Grimes said the hens would not be allowed in rental properties without the permission of the owner.
“We need it (consent) from both,” she said.
Spray also questioned how enforcement would occur.
Grimes said the approval would come primarily from her department, property maintenance and the police.
Technically, anyone could collect a chicken if it got out, she said. Chickens or birds that get out will be housed temporarily with an area farmer, Grimes said.
If the bird is not claimed, it becomes the property of the city or the farmer.
Danielle Myers-Noelle, city attorney, said the chicken or bird at large ordinance is not unlike ordinances that the city now has for cats or dogs at large.
“Obviously, P.D. (police department) writes the citation. My office prosecutes, if necessary,” she said.
It is a little more complicated, however, than cats or dogs because it doesn’t require a tagging process for the hens.
The goal is to relocate the duck or chicken that isn’t claimed. The ordinance does not permit roosters or fowl that would crow in the mornings.