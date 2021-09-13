Beatbox saxophonist Derek Brown of Chicago will bring his solo skills to Wayne State College on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The 7:30 p.m. performance will be in the Ley Theatre, is free and is open to the public.
The Derek Brown concert is part of Wayne State’s Black and Gold Performing Arts Series. It also will be live-streamed. To view the live-stream, go to www.wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the music events list at www.wsc.edu/music.
From jazz to classical to funk, Brown applies his musical magic to original compositions as well as “Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1”; the Elvis hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love”; and the familiar “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. He even transforms Justin Bieber’s “Baby” into a complex rhythmic vamp.
“Brown utilizes slap-tonguing, circular breathing, a wide interest in musical styles and dazzling coordination to create rather unique music,” explains jazz journalist and historian Scott Yanow. “Brown takes care of the melody, harmonies and rhythms simultaneously. He also sings while making rhythms on his sax, both with his hand and by jumping back on the horn between words.”
Having performed solo concerts in all 50 states and more than 25 countries, Brown is known for boundless energy, creative audience interaction and musical depth.
Previously the director of jazz studies at Abilene Christian University, Brown received a degree in music performance from Hope College and another in jazz studies at the University of Cincinnati, College-Conservatory of Music.
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the event or Brown, contact the Wayne State department of music at 402-375-7359.