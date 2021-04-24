A Chevy Tahoe sustained significant damage after unexpectedly starting on fire in the O’Reilly Auto Parts parking lot in Norfolk.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, the Norfolk Fire Division responded to a call for a vehicle on fire in the 1000 block of 13th Street.
A 2003 tan Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by two Werner Construction (Creighton) employees burst into flames after a part of the vehicle’s engine caught fire, said Capt. Scott Bonsall of the Norfolk Fire Division.
The two male occupants of the Tahoe were able to escape the vehicle uninjured, Bonsall said.
One of the vehicle’s occupants, who did not wish to be identified, said the two men had arrived at O’Reilly to buy a new battery. The company had been using the vehicle for about the last eight years, he said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bonsall said.
Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes. The Norfolk Police Division assisted at the scene.