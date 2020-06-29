O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) received notification of two additional positive cases in the district.
The first case is in Cherry County. Through case investigation it was determined that the case contracted the illness during travel outside of the district. The case is currently in quarantine.
The second case is in Pierce County. Through case investigations it was determined that the case contracted the illness through community spread that is present in the area and is currently in quarantine.
Carol Doolittle, prevention coordinator, said as the July 4 holiday approaches, many may be thinking of a weekend getaway.
“Camping and outdoor activities are usually on the priority list during the summer months. NCDHD wants to make sure that you are planning and preparing for your travels with safety and COVID-19 in mind,” she said. “Stay aware of case trends in areas you may be traveling, as well as practicing good hand hygiene and wearing a mask when social distancing can be difficult.”
Visit the North Central website for information on how to travel smart this summer.
As of Monday at 3 p.m., the district had 47 total cases (TC), 31 recoveries (R), and 1 death (D). The breakdown by county is as follows:
Antelope: TC: 9 R: 8, D: 1; Boyd: TC: 1, R: 1; Brown: TC: 0; Cherry: TC: 2 R: 1; Holt: TC: 3 R: 2; Keya Paha: TC: 0; Knox: TC: 23 R: 13; Pierce: TC: 8 R: 6; Rock: TC: 1, R: 0.