VALENTINE — A rodeo and trade show will highlight this year’s Cherry County Fair & Rodeo.

The fair is set to take place Wednesday, Aug. 10, through Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine.

The event will kick off with 4-H interview judging at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 4-H building.

The fair will move into full swing at 1 p.m. Thursday as the companion animal, poultry, rabbit and Clover Kid Animal Show & Tell gets underway, followed by the bucket calf show. At 5:30 p.m., fairgoers can see whose pet looks the most dapper as the Best Dressed Pet Contest gets underway. A parade will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the Aksarben 100-Year Ranch Award ceremony.

On Friday, the rodeo slack will take place at 8 a.m., followed by the swine, sheep, dairy heifers and goat show. The trade show will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:30 p.m., and 4-H exhibits will be open until 10 p.m.

At 1 p.m., the market heifer and steer show will get underway. A team fitting and salesmanship contest will take place at 4 p.m., and at 7:30 p.m., a rodeo, followed by the wild horse race, will begin.

Fairgoers can fill up with flapjacks as the CCH Foundation puts on a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday. The stocker feeder, breeding heifer, FFA bull show and beef showmanship will get underway at 9 a.m., and the trade show will once again be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Cherry County Fair & Fly-In will take place at the airport at 10 a.m.

Participants in the 11 a.m. turtle race should make sure their competitors are not blanding or snappers, and they should not be residents of the scenic river designation.

A robot demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. in the exhibit hall. At 4 p.m., the livestock sale and Friend of 4-H presentation will take place.

A watermelon feed at 6 p.m. will be followed by mutton busting, a rodeo and wild horse race. A dance at 9 p.m. will be sponsored by the Vet’s Club.

On Sunday, Cowboy Church at the pavilion will take place at 9 a.m. A day of competition will wrap up the fair, beginning with the ranch rodeo at noon, followed by the cornhole tournament and the co-ed sand volleyball tournament, both at 1 p.m. The horseshoe tournament will wrap up the day at 3 p.m.

