VALENTINE — Those attending the Cherry County Fair — set for Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 12-15— can enjoy a long list of events.
They include 4-H shows, trick ropers, turtle races and a concert by country and rock ‘n’ roll musician Kaleb McIntire.
This year, the Nebraska Pedal Pullers will start their show after the parade on Thursday, Aug. 12. Their appearance acts as a competition; the top five in each age category will go on to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island, said fair spokeswoman Stephanie DeNaeyer.
Saturday will be more kid-focused, with a bouncy house and climbing wall. Wristbands can be purchased for all-day access to rides.
Closing out Saturday night is the rodeo, an encore of Friday's performance, followed by Kaleb McIntire's set.
The 4-H auction will be live and online this year, a difference from last year's events.
For more information, visit the Cherry County Fair website at www.cherrycofairgrounds.com.