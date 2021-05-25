The deadline for farmers to renew their chemigation permits is nearing.
Farmers who plan to chemigate during the 2021 growing season must renew their permits by June 1, said Josh Schnitzler, water resources coordinator for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD).
Chemigation is the application of any chemical, fertilizer or pesticide through an irrigation system. To legally chemigate in Nebraska, an operator must be certified to apply chemicals and obtain a chemigation permit from their local resource district.
"Farmers holding chemigation permits, even if they are uncertain whether they will chemigate later this year, should consider renewing their permits by June 1," Schnitzler said.
Schnitzler is encouraging area producers to reapply by the state-required deadline to avoid the increased cost and possible delays of an inspection.
An irrigation system that has not been renewed before the June 1 deadline cannot apply chemicals through the system until a new permit is obtained.
Chemigation renewal permits cost $20. New chemigation permits cost $50, and the applicant cannot use the system until it passes a mandatory inspection. All permits must be submitted to the LENRD office at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
A producer who renews by June 1 may proceed with chemigation. An inspection does not have to be performed before chemigation for a renewal application, Schnitzler said. However, a random chemigation inspection may be necessary later in the season as part of the LENRD's routine summer inspections as required by state law.
Applicants must have the signature of a certified applicator on their application form.
If chemigating is necessary, on short notice, emergency permits may be obtained at a cost of $250. Irrigation systems meeting chemigation law standards will then be allowed to operate within 72 hours.
Approximately 1,963 chemigation permits were approved by the LENRD in 2020.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on renewing or obtaining chemigation permits, call the LENRD office in Norfolk at 402-371-7313.