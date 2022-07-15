LINDSAY — Food vendors coming to Lindsay have to go through a criminal background check.
The Lindsay Village Board of Trustees agreed during a meeting this month to keep the language in an ordinance that requires a criminal background check for food truck vendors.
“John (Haynes, village clerk/treasurer) and I talked about it earlier, and there isn’t much to it, it only takes about a day to have that checked,” said Fred Hoefer, board chairman. “We’re just trying to protect people here in case somebody does have a criminal history. It only takes about a day to have the state patrol check it, so as of right now, we’ll continue to leave the ordinance as it is.”
Tim Wiese of Lindsay Area Development asked for that portion of the ordinance be removed.
“It may only take a day, but are you guys going to do a background check on every roofing company that comes to town; JEO (Consulting Group), Obrist (Construction), Gehring (Construction) — anybody who comes to town?” he asked.
The issue arose before Pivot Days when Tom Sonderup, owner of Papa Tom’s BBQ of Fullerton, set up his food truck in the park, and Sonderup and Wiese were told a criminal background check was required.
“He’s done this for 13 years, he told me, and John could testify to this, too, because John talked to him — he’s done this for 13 years, he’s goes to the state fair, he goes to town events, in 13 years he’s never been asked to do this,” Wiese said.
“Well, it’s about time he did then,” board member Terry Schaecher said.
Sonderup said he had never been asked to submit to a criminal background check. Sonderup said he was made aware of the requirement in Lindsay a few days before the event, filed the necessary paperwork and was able to operate.
If he is asked to return, Sonderup said he’d have to think about it.
“I haven’t considered it, I guess. We did have a very successful event from my standpoint,” he said. “We can go to the state fair and a 50,000-some person event, and a little town of 300 or 400 people, it seems like they want to get pretty tough on certain issues. There is an event in Aurora that I had been going to the last three or four years, and that’s usually a very successful event, too, so I do have some options if they want to have the rule.”
Wiese asked why a food truck was different from anyone else who comes to Lindsay and said everyone who comes to town should have to submit to a criminal background check or no one should.
“Why don’t you want to do it for a roofing company?” Wiese asked.
“We’re just following rules that we have to follow,” board member Amy Wiese said.
On Aug. 2, 2021, the Village of Lindsay adopted the recodifying of the general ordinances of the Village of Lindsay, which included Chapter 5 Business Regulations Article 3 Mobile Food Vendors. The recodification was completed by Municipal Code Services from Neligh.
Before that, food trucks coming into Lindsay did not have to submit to a criminal background check.
Wiese maintained the same rules do not apply to every worker who comes into town.
“You need to have the same playing field for everyone who comes to town,” Wiese said.
Hoefer said “for the time being,” the ordinance would stand but could be revisited.
Whether criminal background checks are required for food trucks is hit and miss in towns, and Municipal Code Services, which prepares ordinances for many communities, said it is rare to include the criminal background check.
Humphrey, Columbus, Norfolk, Newman Grove and Osmond do not require criminal background checks. Neligh, Schuyler and others do.