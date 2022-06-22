The Norfolk area is hosting multiple sports tournaments, entertainment and festivals this weekend.
The Mid-America Working Terrier Trials will be hosted again on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The trials include Jack Russell racing, simulated hunt, go to ground, lure coursing, barn hunt and conformation. The event is free and open to the public.
Green Light Great Night is bringing Lonestar with Chris Cagle to Midtown Event Center’s outdoor venue on Friday, June 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with opening act Cagle starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by Lonestar at 9 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com.
Live music also is hosted at multiple venues all weekend long. On Friday night, check out Leo Lonnie Polka at The Office Bar and Latin Night featuring DJ Ruiz at District Event Center. On Saturday, 2 Dirty Old Men Live will be at Hank and Snooks Mint Bar and Cactus Flats at Keystone Bar in Plainview.
The late models of the Lucas Oil MLRA series are here for a two-night show at Off Road Speedway. On Friday, hobby stocks will be competing for state and national points, and Midwest classic stock cars will race. The Lucas Oil Late Models, hobby stocks, stock cars and sport mods will race on Saturday.
The Willow Creek Festival in Pierce kicks off on Friday night. The street dance located on Main Street will feature eNVy band with free admission. On Saturday, join for Kids Day in the park with free swimming, bounce houses, kids activities and cotton candy. Fireworks will be at the fairgrounds at dark.
The 25th annual Norfolk Express Soccer tournament starts Saturday, June 24, at 8 a.m. at Norfolk Airpark Soccer Complex. Seventy-three teams featuring 8- to 19-year-olds will be playing. Teams are from Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa and Missouri. The tournament is free and open to the public.
The Nelson Alterative Livestock Auction will host its second auction of the year at its new location Saturday and Sunday. The auction starts on Saturday at noon with small exotics, rabbits, hoof stock, bottle babies and sheep and will continue Sunday with chicks and bottle calves. The auction is open to the public at 54778 Highway 275.
The 12U Logan Valley League softball tournament is hosting 14 teams at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The tournament starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. and will continue all day on Saturday and Sunday.
The Norfolk Archery Club kicks off its Extreme 3D tournament on Saturday at the Norfolk Archery Club outdoor range. The course will consist of 40 marked 3D targets that will challenge shooters to adjust for distance, angles and natural obstacles. The tournament is open to adults, youth and families of three or more.
Multiple golf tournaments are planned for Saturday. The 3 Woman Scramble at Taylor Creek Golf Course in Madison will start on Saturday at 8 a.m. The tournament includes buffet lunch, door prizes and pin prizes on every hole. The Pierce Community Golf Course is hosting the Jays Daze Tournament on Saturday. The 18-hole tournament includes cart and meal with payout to top teams and pin prizes.
The Osmond Summerfest will host a variety of activities on Sunday. The family-friendly activities at the park include kids tractor pull, Texas Hold ’em Poker tournament, car show, parade, petting zoo, inflatables and cornhole tournament.
