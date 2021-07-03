Charged and ready to go

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for NPPD’s new electric vehicle charging station on the east side of Norfolk Avenue, near the intersection with First Street.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning had the honors to cut the ribbon. “I appreciate the opportunity to mark this occasion,” he said. “I’m very pleased by this development because it helps Norfolk prepare for the future.”
NPPD Director Bill Johnson said the new charging station “is just tremendous for downtown Norfolk. The NPPD Board of Directors is behind these projects 100%.”
Mark Brohman of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which helped fund the project, spoke at the ceremony. Brohman said the trust was glad to be a partner in the project. “We’re glad to see Norfolk embracing this,” he said. “Things are changing, I do think people are starting to embrace these cars. This is a project we’re really proud of.”