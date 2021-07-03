A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for NPPD’s new electric vehicle charging station on the east side of Norfolk Avenue, near the intersection with First Street.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning had the honors to cut the ribbon. “I appreciate the opportunity to mark this occasion,” he said. “I’m very pleased by this development because it helps Norfolk prepare for the future.”

NPPD Director Bill Johnson said the new charging station “is just tremendous for downtown Norfolk. The NPPD Board of Directors is behind these projects 100%.”

Mark Brohman of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which helped fund the project, spoke at the ceremony. Brohman said the trust was glad to be a partner in the project. “We’re glad to see Norfolk embracing this,” he said. “Things are changing, I do think people are starting to embrace these cars. This is a project we’re really proud of.” 

Tags

In other news

+2
Charged and ready to go

Charged and ready to go

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for NPPD’s new electric vehicle charging station on the east side of Norfolk Avenue, near the intersection with First Street.

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin

As condo crashed down, they escaped through smoke and ruin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alfredo Lopez and his wife Marian were asleep when the first thundering blast jolted them awake. Moments later, a second boom, much louder than the first, shook their bed on the sixth floor of their Miami apartment.

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

Another building evacuated; search goes on at collapse site

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Miami-area high-rise loaded clothes and valuables into suitcases, laundry baskets and wagons and wheeled them to waiting cars after they were forced to evacuate the building when it was found to be unsafe in a review prompted by the deadly collap…

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19’s delta variant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives.