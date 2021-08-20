Changing access to courthouse

Access to the Madison County Courthouse in Madison will be changing again next week as crews continue to work on the North Main Street project in Madison. Beginning on Monday, Aug. 23, access to the courthouse will be from 829th Road, which is the east-west blacktop directly east of the courthouse. From there, vehicles will be able to use the north parking lot.
In other news
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Friday in area communities.
A new location for Norfolk Rescue Mission’s annual book sale didn’t deter book lovers in search of bargains on the opening day of the four-day event. Doors opened at 5 p.m. Thursday as a line of well over 100 people snaked outside of The Stables at 1909 Vicki Lane in Norfolk. Organizers said…
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred said Thursday that two people have been found dead and about 20 were unaccounted for.
MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were shot and wounded Wednesday in the parking lot.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge ruled Thursday that the Boy Scouts of American can enter into a pivotal $850 million agreement that the organization hopes to use as a springboard to emerging from bankruptcy later this year, but rejected two key provisions of the deal.
LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Nine processors will be available around the state. Two additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 13.