WEST POINT — The new model for the West Point Car Show will be unveiled and on display later this month.
The show, known for its monster trophies, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 11 a. m. until 3 p.m. This year, 52 6-foot-tall trophies will be awarded, starting at 3 p.m.
The free West Point Car Show is sponsored by the nonprofit Road Gems Inc. The show has a revised name, judging, classes and location with the same overall goal to win a monster trophy.
Road Gems president Dan Nesladek said changes were made.
“With the new format, we won’t be judging cars as to first, second and third. You won’t have to open your hood,” Nesladek said.
“We invite people to wash their car and bring them down to the new location,” he said, noting that people may register on the day of the show or preregister online for a discount.
“The fun is showing off your vehicle, enjoying the day talking about and admiring the cars with your friends and new acquaintances,” Nesladek said.
The new location is centered at the Nielsen Community Center, where vehicles will be displayed in the parking lots surrounding the center.
With all vehicles in a central location instead of along Main Street, viewers will avoid the long walks of the previous years at spread-out locations. This location also helps to avoid the heavy traffic of Highway 275.
While vehicles are on display outside, inside the Nielsen Center will host the Catholic Daughter-sponsored 36 vendor craft show. Many food venues will be offered.
The band Joystick will return with daylong music at the beer garden under the Nielsen Center’s front portico.
“While the guys are looking at cars, the ladies can be shopping at the craft show,” Nesladek said. “With the park nearby, people can enjoy sitting in the park and eating food from a selection of food venues at the park picnic tables.”
Registration and more information is online at www.roadgems.com.
“We are hoping for a good turnout for a day of fun,” Nesladek said.