Work continues to progress on the downtown riverfront instream project, with crews on Friday working on the third of eight structures designed to calm the river with a series of rapids.
The rapids are designed to make the North Fork of the Elkhorn River more appealing for recreational pursuits and pedestrians, giving it a riverwalk atmosphere.
Work began just upstream from the Norfolk Avenue bridge at Hy-Vee East last month, with the final rapids to be near Winter Park. It generally takes a week or two to complete a structure.
On Sept. 6, the Norfolk City Council approved a change order that is designed to prevent scour on the structures.
Scour happens when water erodes the sediments that surround the base or support structures. The change order was for $111,080 for seven of the eight structures, with it not needed on the lowest structure. The change order was with United Contractors, which submitted the low bid and is doing the work.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the actual amount of the change order might even be a little less than the amount that was approved.
The overall cost of placing the boulders and rocks into the stream is projected to cost about $4.7 million.
Rames told the council that when the lowest structure was being tested, there was more migration on the rocks supporting the boulders than anticipated.
So in order to keep that from happening in the seven structures upstream, a sheet pile wall has been recommended in front of each one.
“The purpose of that sheet pile wall is to create an impermeable wall to encourage the silt to fall out and settle and help raise the river bed,” Rames said.
In theory, if the structures could be built exactly as the engineers designed, it wouldn’t be necessary. But in the process with the larger riprap and some of the smaller riprap below the size of a baseball or smaller, it is impossible to get it out all of the migration removed.
“These seven sheet pile walls are going to create a blockage for that,” Rames said.
The series of eight rapids call for four of them to be located downstream of First Street, with the other four upstream of First Street.
The dam that was located on First Street was removed last month.