Chambers High School and O'Neill St. Mary's placed third and fourth respectively in the Class D2 play production championships at Norfolk High's Johnny Carson Theatre on Wednesday.
Chambers also was named the most outstanding technical crew by the three-judge panel for its performance of "Waltzing the Dragon," directed by Jeremy Woeppel.
Arnold High School was first with its performance of "The Diviners," directed by Lana Cool, and Potter-Dix finished in second. O'Neill St. Mary's performed "They Promised Her the Moon."
Shickley and Wilcox-Hildreth finished in fifth- and sixth-places.
Reagan Cool of Arnold was the most outstanding female performer, and Gunnar Oleson of Potter-Dix was the most outstanding male performer.
The Daily News will have a full recap of the Class D2 play production championships on Thursday.