Chambers awarded D2 runner-up at state one-act competition

Chamber's one acts

CHAMBERS HIGH SCHOOL performed "The Empress's New Clothes" at the Class D2 state one-act competition on Wednesday. The play was based off Larry Shue's "The Emperor's New Clothes."

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

NORFOLK - Chambers High School captured the Class D2 runner-up trophy at the state play production championships at the Johnny Carson Theater on Wednesday after performing “The Empress’s New Clothes,” directed by Jeremy Woeppel. Arnold High School was crowned the D2 champion.

Chambers last earned a trip to the state one-act competition in 2018, and this year marks the first time the school placed at the state competition. Emma Jonseth, who played the role of Clodney in “The Empress’s New Clothes,” was awarded Class D2’s Most Outstanding Female Performer. 

O’Neill St. Mary’s finished third with its performance of “Two Fronts,” and St. Edward placed fourth with their production of “The Pied Piper.”

Results of the Class D1 state play production championships will be posted later Wednesday evening, and the state one-act competitions will continue Thursday with Class C2 and C1.

 

