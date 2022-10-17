An informational meeting regarding the proposed Amendment 1 to the Nebraska constitution is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The amendment would allow Nebraska cities, counties and other subdivisions to utilize their revenue to develop commercial air traffic service at their airports. All nine commercial air passenger airports in the state would be covered under the amendment.
Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood, as well as state senators Elliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan, will be on hand to discuss the proposed amendment. The meeting will be at the Norfolk Regional Airport on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
For questions about the event or for more information, contact the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce at 402-371-4862.