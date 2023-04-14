Hundreds of people came out to Midtown Event Center in Norfolk on Thursday evening for a black-tie affair.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 54th annual banquet at which the potential and progress of the community, as well as the chamber, were highlighted.
“I think we should understand that others around the state are taking note of what’s happening here,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said in his address to those attending the event. “When I travel across Nebraska, I’m asked on a regular basis, ‘What’s going on in Norfolk? How are you doing that up there?’ ”
Moenning said his response is simply the formula for growth in which he believes: “Be open to new ideas, new ways of doing things and adding new voices around the table and then not being afraid to act.”
As part of his address, Moenning offered numbers that he said reflect the growth of the community. Among the statistics he offered were 1,000 new housing units constructed in the past four to five years; $450 million in new industry investment — expansion or new construction — in progress or completed in the last year; and 165 small businesses in Norfolk’s downtown district.
In addition, he noted the infrastructure investment in the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction, the North Fork riverfront redevelopment and Johnson Park renovation, proposed commercial developments along East Omaha Avenue and West Highway 275, as well as the Northeast Fabrication Lab and the Wayne State Cooperative Scholarship Program that soon will bring WSC seniors to Norfolk among reasons to be excited about what’s happening in the community.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” Moenning said. “We have a lot to be excited about. We have a lot of reasons, I think, to be motivated to keep pushing forward.”
Chamber president and CEO Austen Hagood highlighted growth in the chamber, as well. He said the organization set a new membership record, gaining 58 new members in the fiscal year, pushing the total number of members to 697.
Hagood expressed his gratitude for the chamber ambassadors and volunteers for their work to make the organization the success it has become.
The evening also provided an opportunity to recognize those who have dedicated their time and talent to increasing the profile of the chamber’s role in the community.
Two new awards were given at the event: The Rising Star and the Don & Jolene Wisnieski Spirit awards.
“The Rising Star Award is for new ambassadors — new ambassadors this year that just dive in head first,” said chamber representative Kellé Tichota.
Troy Roberts, who works with Viaero, received the Rising Star Award because he fit that description perfectly, Tichota said.
Jacob Arkfeld with FNBO in Norfolk was named as the recipient of the Don & Jolene Wisnieski Spirit Award, which is given to an ambassador who “embodies being an ambassador,” Tichota said.
Also honored during the evening was Heather Weaver, who was the recipient of the Arkfeld Award. The award for Ambassador of the Year was given to Mason Zimmerer.
The Downtown Norfolk Association received this year’s Chairman’s Award. Brad Dinkel was recognized as the Outgoing Board Member.
Wrapping up the awards portion of the evening was the announcement of the Norfolk Oscar’s recipient. The Norfolk Oscar has been presented each year since the banquet began in 1969 to a local personality who has made an outstanding impact on the community.
This year’s Norfolk Oscar winner was Kent Warneke for his work, as well as passion and dedication to service on boards in the community. Warneke served as editor of the Norfolk Daily News for more than 30 years and now serves as editor emeritus.
In a message played at the banquet, Daily News publisher Bill Huse called Warneke a steady, dependable and outstanding leader.
“His varied and extensive involvement in our community, as well as his church, reflects a lifetime of passion for doing what he can to help our great community grow and develop,” Huse said in his message.
The night wrapped up with music by the Northeast Jazz Ensemble.