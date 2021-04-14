The 52nd annual banquet hosted by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the success of local and area businesses in the face of challenges.

“Pressure Creates Diamonds” is the theme for this year’s banquet, set for Thursday, April 22. Chamber president Denise Wilkinson said the theme reflects the spirit of accomplishment despite what the business community has dealt with in regard to COVID-19.

“We’re trying to make this year’s special and recognizing what the businesses have faced with the pandemic,” she said.

Wilkinson said the chamber representatives are planning to go over-the-top with sparkle on their attire, and they’re encouraging all who attend to do the same.

No featured speaker is set to deliver a formal address at the event, but Gov. Pete Ricketts will present for about 10 minutes on stage.

Entertainment will be provided by Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos, and awards, including Ambassador of the Year and Norfolk Oscar, will be given out.

“It’s our chance to recognize leadership throughout the year,” Wilkinson said of the banquet.

Wilkinson said more than 400 will be in attendance, and the new business showcase will provide an opportunity to feature new businesses that weren’t able to unveil their offerings with a ribbon cutting or coffee call because of the pandemic.

Giveaways at the event will include a new set of tires and a diamond necklace.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m., and the dinner is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the DeVent Center, 4300 W. Norfolk Ave. Tickets and sponsorship for the event are still available by calling the chamber at 402-371-4862.

