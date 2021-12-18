Local business and community leaders are urging state officials to utilize federal funds to finish the long-promised Nebraska Expressway System.
In a letter delivered this week to state senators, the governor and state highway commissioners, about 45 Norfolk area business and industry leaders encouraged state policymakers to use funding from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to complete the remaining unfinished four-lane highway corridors promised to Nebraskans under the 1988 Nebraska Expressway System.
The letter, spearheaded by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and Norfolk Area Chamber President Austen Hagood, was signed by the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s Action Council, a committee consisting of Norfolk area business, industry and community leaders.
The letter includes, “For years, we’ve been told to be patient. We’ve been told needed project funding can’t be borrowed because we’re a ‘pay as you go’ state. Now, through the aid of the federal infrastructure law, new funding is available and at the ready. Put these dollars to work for Nebraskans by keeping the long unkept promise of the Expressway System — in the process you’ll be making better connections between our rural and urban places, saving lives, creating new economic growth opportunities and avoiding the severe cost inflation of further delays.”