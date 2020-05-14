A former Norfolk City Council member soon will be taking his talents to the East Coast.
Jarad Dahlkoetter recently announced his decision to move to Alexandria, Virginia, in June to pursue his career goals.
“From a young age, I have always aspired to build a career that expands across the world while having my home base right here in Northeast Nebraska,” he said. “To achieve this goal, I have made the decision to continue my career journey outside of Nebraska to build important connections and experience.”
Dahlkoetter is well-known in the Norfolk community as the events director for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce. His talent for coordinating large events has been instrumental in the success of annual celebrations like Oktoberfest.
Event planning will be Dahlkoetter’s focus as he heads east. He plans to continue his wedding business in Washington, D.C.
“I have aspirations to plan events across the world and work in the entertainment industry,” he said.
Dahlkoetter served for a brief period on the Norfolk City Council after being appointed in February 2018 to finish the term of councilman Shane Clausen, who was moving out of Ward 4 and could not continue his post. He lost to Fred Wiebelhaus by three votes in a bid to retain his seat.
Dahlkoetter expressed his gratitude for the Norfolk community, his “chamber team” and the committees and volunteers with whom he has worked in the area.
“The Norfolk area has fantastic leadership right now, and they are setting you up for long-term success. I encourage you to trust the people leading us, support their vision and offer your feedback as much as possible,” he said. “The world needs more people willing to get involved and make a difference.”