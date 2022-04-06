Time to roll out the red carpet.
The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate “A Night at the Oscars” during its 53rd annual banquet, set for Thursday, April 7, at Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.
“The purpose of the annual banquet is to celebrate the chamber,” said Christine Torres, events director for the chamber. “It’s a fundraiser obviously, but it’s also to have a good time and wrap up the year.”
This year’s event will feature the Julie Baker Quartet, an Omaha-based jazz ensemble, as the main entertainment. It will be the second year a musical act will be the highlight of the event.
Kelle Tichota, membership engagement director for the chamber, said the chamber moved away from having a featured speaker for entertainment at the banquet during the first year of the pandemic and has continued that way because it has worked out so well.
“We still have all of the awards with a couple of new additional awards — new for this year — highlighting some special ambassadors,” she said.
This year’s banquet will be the first at Midtown Event Center, but the number in attendance is expected to be similar to what it has been in past years. The meal will be catered by Hy-Vee with Smokin’ Stans providing the cake and Hiland providing the ice cream for dessert.
With “A Night at the Oscars” as the theme for this year’s banquet, guests are encouraged to dress in semi-formal attire.
“It’s going to be kind of fun to see everyone dressed up in that type of element,” said Zach Fisher, membership development and marketing director for the chamber.
The doors will open for social hour at 4:30 p.m. The meal will be served at 6 p.m. Ticket inquiries may be made by contacting Torres at 402-371-4862 or by emailing her at events@norfolkareachamber.com.