Both live and virtual groundbreaking ceremonies are being planned for the new agricultural facilities under construction at Northeast Community College.
Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk, according to a college media release.
“We want everyone to be able to celebrate with us,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs. “It will be held outside near the construction site unless inclement weather forces us inside the current Pohlman Ag Complex. Social distancing will be in place, and we encourage those attending to wear masks.”
Kruse said groundbreaking may not be the correct term for this particular ceremony.
“Construction on the $22.3 million project actually began the first week of April, and work is well underway on some of the buildings,” she said.
The initial phase of construction on the Nexus project includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. Construction should be completed by the fall of 2021.
The funding for the agricultural facilities will come from the college’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap. The college has raised enough funds to begin construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign will continue, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.
In August 2019, the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF) announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.
